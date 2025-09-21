Viva Energy Announces Leadership Changes in Convenience and Mobility Business

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX: VEA), a leading convenience retailer, commercial services and energy infrastructure business with over 120 years of history in Australia, has announced changes to the leadership of its Convenience and Mobility (C&M) division. CEO Jevan Bouzo has resigned and will depart at the end of the year after a transition period. The company has initiated a search for a new C&M head with substantial retail experience.

Jennifer Gray, the current Group COO, will assume the role of Interim C&M CEO immediately. She will support the retail leadership team in executing near-term priorities. Group CEO Scott Wyatt will oversee the continued implementation of the retail strategy and the achievement of long-term goals for the C&M business. Gray brings over 25 years of retail experience in the fuel and convenience sector, including representing the company on the board of Liberty Convenience prior to its full acquisition in March.

According to Viva Energy’s announcement, Bouzo’s resignation follows the critical consolidation and integration phase, allowing sufficient time to transition leadership. He will support the business through the end of the year. Wyatt expressed confidence in Gray’s ability to lead the execution of the C&M strategy and OTR conversion program on an interim basis, emphasising his support.

The company affirmed that there are no changes to Viva Energy’s outlook and priorities, as recently communicated in its 2025 Half Year Results on 26th August 2025. Bouzo’s long-term equity program for the period from 2024-28 will lapse fully. Independent non-executive director John Joyce chairs a Retail Board Sub-Committee, providing additional guidance to the C&M leadership team.