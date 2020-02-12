Megaport (ASX:MP1) reports a $19 million net loss for the half year

Cloud company Megaport (ASX:MP1) has reported a $19 million loss in the first six months of the financial year, 14.4 per cent more than its loss in the prior corresponding period despite a revenue increase of 70.3 per cent.



The company reported a loss of $12.7 million from direct network costs and $23.4 million from operating expenses.



Normalised EBITDA saw a loss of $10.3 million.



The company launched services in Japan in November 2019.



Shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) are trading 3.89 per cent lower at $10.62.

