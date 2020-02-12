National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) to buy three veterinary clinics

National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) has entered into binding agreements to acquire three veterinary clinics in Australia.



Settlements are expected to take place by mid March 2020.



National Veterinary Care is pleased to announce it recently settled the acquisition of an additional veterinary clinic in New Zealand.



The acquisitions are expected to deliver aggregate annual revenue of approximately $7.15 million and an aggregate annual EBIT of approximately $2.06 million.



Shares in National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) are flat at $3.66.

