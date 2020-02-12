National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) to buy three veterinary clinics

by Rachael Jones February 12, 2020 11:45 AM

National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) has entered into binding agreements to acquire three veterinary clinics in Australia.

Settlements are expected to take place by mid March 2020.

National Veterinary Care is pleased to announce it recently settled the acquisition of an additional veterinary clinic in New Zealand.

The acquisitions are expected to deliver aggregate annual revenue of approximately $7.15 million and an aggregate annual EBIT of approximately $2.06 million.

Shares in National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) are flat at $3.66.
 

Rachael Jones

Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.