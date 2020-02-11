Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) completes the purchase of the business operated by Trivett

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 12, 2020 10:50 AM

Last Movement
$1.640 $0.020 1.23%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 12/02/2020 11:33 AM

Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) has completed the purchase of the business operated by Trivett at Alexandria.

This acquisition brings five new brands to Autosports Group’s luxury portfolio, including Jaguar, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, McLaren and Aston Martin.

The sixth dealership is Bentley Sydney which will be the Group’s first Bentley dealership in New South Wales and third across the Group.

The business operated by Trivett is a substantial operating business which delivered around $200 million of Revenue and around $3.7 million of EBITDA in the 12 months to 30 June 2019.

Shares in Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Shares are flat at $1.65.

 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.