Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) completes the purchase of the business operated by Trivett

Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) has completed the purchase of the business operated by Trivett at Alexandria.



This acquisition brings five new brands to Autosports Group’s luxury portfolio, including Jaguar, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, McLaren and Aston Martin.



The sixth dealership is Bentley Sydney which will be the Group’s first Bentley dealership in New South Wales and third across the Group.



The business operated by Trivett is a substantial operating business which delivered around $200 million of Revenue and around $3.7 million of EBITDA in the 12 months to 30 June 2019.



Shares in Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Shares are flat at $1.65.



