Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) says they are ‘not for sale’

by Rachael Jones February 11, 2020 11:30 AM

Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) released a statement today refering to an article in today’s edition of The Australian which speculates about the potential sale of Downer’s “oil and gas sector-related operations”.

Downer confirms that the business is not for sale and no consideration is being given to its sale.

Downer employs more than 53,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa.

It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings.

Shares in Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $7.53.
 

