CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) company UGL has secured contracts with $450 million in the oil and gas sector.



UGL will provide maintenance, turnarounds and project services for its clients in the oil and gas sector.



The contracts will be active from December 2019 and will deliver extension of maintenance and turnaround services at the Chevron operated Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities in Western Australia.



Shares in CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) are trading 1.5 per cent higher at $28.47.