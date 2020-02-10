Challenger (ASX:CGF) report NPAT down 4% for the half year

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 11, 2020 08:25 AM

Last Movement
$9.670 $0.822 9.29%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 11/02/2020 10:28 AM

Investment management company Challenger (ASX:CGF) released their half year results this morning showing NPAT down 4 per cent on the last period at $191 million.

Group assets under management $86 billion, up 10 per cent.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Howes said Challenger is on track to achieve 2020 full year normalised net profit before tax around the top end of its guidance range of $500 million to $550 million.

Interim dividend remains unchanged at 17.5 cents per share.

Shares in Challenger (ASX:CGF) closed 0.78 per cent lower at $8.87 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.