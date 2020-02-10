Challenger (ASX:CGF) report NPAT down 4% for the half year

Investment management company Challenger (ASX:CGF) released their half year results this morning showing NPAT down 4 per cent on the last period at $191 million.



Group assets under management $86 billion, up 10 per cent.



Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Howes said Challenger is on track to achieve 2020 full year normalised net profit before tax around the top end of its guidance range of $500 million to $550 million.



Interim dividend remains unchanged at 17.5 cents per share.



Shares in Challenger (ASX:CGF) closed 0.78 per cent lower at $8.87 yesterday.

