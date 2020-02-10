LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) partners with Canva

Global software company LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) has partnered with Canva, the world’s leader in empowering people to create compelling, data-rich visuals.



The partnership sees LiveTiles integrate Canva’s design platform into its service - initially into its intelligent intranet products and its recently acquired CYCL Condense Communications products.



The integration will provide LiveTiles’ end users with access to Canva’s best-of-breed and simple to use graphic design tools and library of designs without having to leave the LiveTiles platform.



Shares in LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) are trading 8.8 per cent higher at 37 cents.

