LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) partners with Canva

by Rachael Jones February 10, 2020 11:45 AM

Global software company LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) has partnered with Canva, the world’s leader in empowering people to create compelling, data-rich visuals.

The partnership sees LiveTiles integrate Canva’s design platform into its service - initially into its intelligent intranet products and its recently acquired CYCL Condense Communications products.

The integration will provide LiveTiles’ end users with access to Canva’s best-of-breed and simple to use graphic design tools and library of designs without having to leave the LiveTiles platform.

Shares in LiveTiles (ASX:LVT) are trading 8.8 per cent higher at 37 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
