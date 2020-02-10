Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) denies any knowledge of wrongdoing relating to PNG payment

by Rachael Jones February 10, 2020 11:40 AM

$0.084 -$0.036 -30.00%
Last Updated: 10/02/2020 2:24 PM

Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) has been implicated in an alleged bribery scandal.

A story in the Australian Financial Review aroused suspicion over a $15.4 million payment in Papua New Guinea nine years ago to an unknown shell company.

The payment was made just 10 weeks after Horizon was awarded a lucrative development licence in the Pacific nation.

Horizon issued a response to the market this morning, claiming that it had “no actual knowledge of any wrongdoing relating to that transaction”.

Shares in Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) are trading 30 per cent lower at 8 cents.
 

