Boral (ASX:BLD) confirms financial irregularities

by Rachael Jones February 10, 2020 11:10 AM

Boral (ASX:BLD) has completed the investigation into their North American windows business after identifying financial irregularities.

The investigation determined that finance personnel within the Windows business manipulated accounts and financial statements primarily to artificially inflate the overall profitability and health of the Windows business.

The misconduct occurred over an approximately 20-month period to the end of October 2019.

Historic pre-tax earnings will be reduced by US$22.6 million, of which US$18.8 million relates to FY2019 and US$3.8 million relates to FY2018.

Shares in Boral (ASX:BLD) are trading 10.1 per cent lower at $4.63.
 

