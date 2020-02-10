JB Hi Fi (ASX:JBH) interim dividend up 8.8%

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 10, 2020 10:50 AM

Electronics retailer JB Hi Fi (ASX:JBH) reports statutory NPAT is up 6.6 per cent to $170.6 million from $160.1 million in the prior corresponding period.

Total sales grew by 5.1 per cent to $2.72 billion, with comparable sales up 4.4 per cent.

The key growth categories were Communications, Audio, Computers, Visual and Accessories.

Online sales grew 18.3 per cent to $170.8 million.

Interim dividend up 8.8 per cent to 99 cents per share.

Shares in JB Hi Fi (ASX:JBH) are trading 7.36 per cent higher at $43.05.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.