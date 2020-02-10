JB Hi Fi (ASX:JBH) interim dividend up 8.8%

Electronics retailer JB Hi Fi (ASX:JBH) reports statutory NPAT is up 6.6 per cent to $170.6 million from $160.1 million in the prior corresponding period.



Total sales grew by 5.1 per cent to $2.72 billion, with comparable sales up 4.4 per cent.



The key growth categories were Communications, Audio, Computers, Visual and Accessories.



Online sales grew 18.3 per cent to $170.8 million.



Interim dividend up 8.8 per cent to 99 cents per share.



Shares in JB Hi Fi (ASX:JBH) are trading 7.36 per cent higher at $43.05.

