Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP): 1H20 Results Presentation

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Fund Manager, Jesse Curtis, presents the company's 1H20 results.



Increasing portfolio scale:

• Growing portfolio scale with acquisition of ~$300m settled in in the half

• Transforming portfolio metrics, extending WALE to 7.1yrs

• Demonstrated ability to identify and execute off-market transactions



Active management approach:

• Occupancy maintained at 95.8%

• Terms agreed over 63,395sqm in the half

(6.8% of the portfolio)

• Executing ~47,000sqm of value add opportunities



Prudent debt management:

• Reduced gearing to 35.5%

• Additional $130m of long term facilities secured, extending WADM to 3.8yrs

• Staggered and diverse debt profile with no debt maturing before FY22



Driving return metrics:

• 12 month return on equity of 13.4%

• Increased NTA6 of 6.7% to $2.83 per unit

• Outperformed the S&P/ASX 300 A-REIT accumulation index by 9.5% over the past 12 months



FY20 earnings guidance reaffirmed:

• FFO7 per unit of between 19.6 to 19.9 cents which represents growth of 2-3% from FY19

• Distribution per unit of 18.7 cents, in line with guidance



For more detail, please watch the presentation.

