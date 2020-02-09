Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA): 1H20 Results Presentation

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) Fund Manager, Grant Nichols, presents the company's 1H20 results.



Highlights:



Australia’s largest pure play office REIT listed on the ASX:

• Balanced geographic diversification with exposure to major Australian office markets

• 23 high quality office assets with an average age of 14.9 years

• Strong tenant covenants with the Commonwealth Government representing the largest tenant at 13.3%



An actively managed portfolio:

• Leases agreed1 for over 28,721 sqm, representing 9.5% of the portfolio’s NLA

• Significant lease renewal at 144 Stirling Street, Perth; WA Government now represents the portfolio’s second largest tenant

• 99.2% occupancy

, 75% of income derived from multinational, ASX and government tenants

• Extended WALE3 to 5.1 years

• NTA increased by 8 cents to $2.57 per unit



Positioned for growth:

• Four new debt tranches, weighted average debt expiry extended to 3.8 years

• Debt headroom of ~$70m

• Gearing reduced to 33.2%

• Four major lenders provides diversification to high quality financiers

• FY20 FFO guidance of 19.0 cpu and distribution guidance of 17.8 cpu reaffirmed



For more detail, please watch the presentation



