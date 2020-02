Digital payment platform Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) today announced it has now passed the one million mark for Active Customers.



Today’s announcement comes just a few weeks after Sezzle announced that its pool of merchant partners has grown past 10,000 at the end of the 2019 fourth quarter.



Active Merchants and Active Customers are defined as those who have transacted with Sezzle in the past 12 months.



Shares in Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) closed -5.14 per cent lower at $1.85 on Friday.