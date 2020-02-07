News Corporation (ASX:NWS) report 6% decline in revenue

by Rachael Jones February 07, 2020 11:45 AM

News Corporation (ASX:NWS) today reported financial results for the three months ending December 31, 2019 showing a 6 per cent decline in revenues at $2.48 billion compared to $2.63 billion in the previous year.

Net income was $103 million compared to $119 million in the prior year.

Total Segment EBITDA was $355 million compared to $370 million in the prior year.

News UK saw growth in advertising revenues and contributed to strong Segment EBITDA growth at the News and Information Services segment.

Shares in News Corporation (ASX:NWS) are trading 9.47 per cent higher at $3.29.

