Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) sees some leadership changes

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 07, 2020 10:50 AM

Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) today announced that Pam Bains has been appointed to the position of Group Executive Network.

She is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Strategy.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Michael Riches in December 2019.

Aurizon’s Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, George Lippiatt will act in the role of Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Strategy for Aurizon starting next month.

Shares in Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) are trading 0.37 per cent higher at $5.37.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.