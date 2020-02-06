Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) sees some leadership changes

Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) today announced that Pam Bains has been appointed to the position of Group Executive Network.



She is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Strategy.



Her appointment follows the resignation of Michael Riches in December 2019.



Aurizon’s Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, George Lippiatt will act in the role of Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Strategy for Aurizon starting next month.



Shares in Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) are trading 0.37 per cent higher at $5.37.

