Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) reports that the transformation of their business has left them unable to pay a fully franked dividend in 2020.



The company does remain on target to deliver FY20 Underlying EBITDA guidance of approximately $46-47 million.



Sigma CEO and Managing Director Mark Hooper says “Our underlying business is performing strongly, with FY20 financial results remaining on track.”



Shares in Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) are trading 0.85 per cent lower at 58 cents.