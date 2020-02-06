The REA Group (ASX:REA) delivers in challenging market conditions

The REA Group (ASX:REA) today announced its results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 showing revenue of $440.3 million and EBITDA of $272.1 million.



The company says the result was delivered in continued challenging market conditions with declines in new residential listing volumes and new project commencements.



National residential listings declined 14 per cent, which included listing declines of 17 per cent in Sydney and 16 per cent in Melbourne.



In addition, new project commencements declined 30 per cent over the half-year period.



Shares in the REA Group (ASX:REA) closed 0.77 per cent higher at $113.38 yesterday.

