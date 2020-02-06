Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Mike Jefferies steps down as non-executive chairman

Gold producer Pantoro (ASX:PNR) reports that Mike Jefferies has stepped down as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, and will remain an Independent Non-Executive Director.



He has been Chairman of Pantoro since 5 October 2016 and is in the process of reducing his commitments to listed public companies.



Wayne Zekulich has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman.



Previously he was the Chief Financial Officer of Gindalbie Metals and prior to that the Chief Development Officer of Oakajee Port and Rail.



Share sin Gold producer Pantoro (ASX:PNR) are trading 2 per cent lower at 10 cents.

