Office landlord Dexus (ASX:DXS) report net profit after tax of $994.2 million, up 36.9 per cent.



This is primarily due to net revaluation gains of investment properties being higher than those recognised in the previous corresponding period.



The company maintained high occupancy of 97.4 per cent for Dexus office and 96 per cent for Dexus industrial portfolios.



Shares in Dexus (ASX:DXS) are flat at $12.89.