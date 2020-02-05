Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) post record half year revenue

Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) announced a record first half profit before tax (PBT) result of $15.5 million for the half year ended 31 December 2019, an increase of $1.4 million or 10 per cent on the prior comparative period.



Net profit after tax (NPAT) for the same period increased by 8.2 per cent to $10.6 million (1H 2018: $9.8 million).



A record number of flight hours (1H 2018: 19,670) were operated during the half year utilising a fleet of up to 40 aircraft (1H 2018: 38).



Total revenue from operations increased by 9.8 per cent or $13.5 million during the half year to $151.3 million (1H 2018: $137.8 million).



Shares in Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) closed 1.61 per cent higher at $2.52 yesterday.

