Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) post record half year revenue

by Rachael Jones February 06, 2020 08:30 AM

Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) announced a record first half profit before tax (PBT) result of $15.5 million for the half year ended 31 December 2019, an increase of $1.4 million or 10 per cent on the prior comparative period.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) for the same period increased by 8.2 per cent to $10.6 million (1H 2018: $9.8 million).

A record number of flight hours (1H 2018: 19,670) were operated during the half year utilising a fleet of up to 40 aircraft (1H 2018: 38).

Total revenue from operations increased by 9.8 per cent or $13.5 million during the half year to $151.3 million (1H 2018: $137.8 million).

Shares in Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) closed 1.61 per cent higher at $2.52 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.