Service Stream (ASX:SSM) increases dividend

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 06, 2020 08:29 AM

Leading essential network services company Service Stream (ASX:SSM) today released its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, showing adjusted NPAT of $32.3 million up 28 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Group EBITDA from Operations of $58.1 million on revenue of $497.8 million up 50 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Revenue was marginally lower than prior corresponding period by $0.2 million.

There is an increased interim dividend (fully-franked) of 4.0 cents per share payable on 19 March 2020.

Shares in Service Stream (ASX:SSM) closed 0.73 per cent higher at $2.75 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.