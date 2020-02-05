Service Stream (ASX:SSM) increases dividend

Leading essential network services company Service Stream (ASX:SSM) today released its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, showing adjusted NPAT of $32.3 million up 28 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Group EBITDA from Operations of $58.1 million on revenue of $497.8 million up 50 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



Revenue was marginally lower than prior corresponding period by $0.2 million.



There is an increased interim dividend (fully-franked) of 4.0 cents per share payable on 19 March 2020.



Shares in Service Stream (ASX:SSM) closed 0.73 per cent higher at $2.75 yesterday.

