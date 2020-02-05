NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) wins Iron Bridge contract

NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) has received a Notice of Award for the Bulk Earthworks contract for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project.



The project is a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge and Formosa Steel IB Pty Ltd.



The award remains subject to finalisation of a number of outstanding contractual items but in the meantime, NRW has been directed to commence mobilisation.



The Iron Bridge Magnetite Project is the development of a new magnetite mine and associated infrastructure with the contract value is around $70 million and is expected to have a duration of approximately 45 weeks.



Shares in NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) are trading 3.45 per cent higher at $3.00.

