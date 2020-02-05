Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) report a recovery in confidence in the housing market

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) reports statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) for FY19 was $120.1 million up from $75.7 million in 2018 and underlying NPAT was $97.0 million up from $93.9 million at the same corresponding period.



The Genworth Board declared a fully franked final ordinary dividend of 7.5 cps payable on 19 March 2020 to shareholders registered as at 5 March 2020.



Mr. Duncan West, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Director says they have continued to see a recovery in consumer confidence in the housing market across all major capital cities except Perth.



Shares in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) are trading 4.86 per cent lower at $3.72.

