Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) report a recovery in confidence in the housing market

Company News

by Rachael Jones February 05, 2020 11:46 AM

Last Movement
$3.800 -$0.121 -3.09%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 5/02/2020 3:59 PM

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) reports statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) for FY19 was $120.1 million up from $75.7 million in 2018 and underlying NPAT was $97.0 million up from $93.9 million at the same corresponding period.

The Genworth Board declared a fully franked final ordinary dividend of 7.5 cps payable on 19 March 2020 to shareholders registered as at 5 March 2020.

Mr. Duncan West, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Director says they have continued to see a recovery in consumer confidence in the housing market across all major capital cities except Perth.

Shares in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) are trading 4.86 per cent lower at $3.72.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.