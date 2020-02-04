Computershare (ASX:CPU) acquires Corporate Creations

by Rachael Jones February 05, 2020

Computershare (ASX:CPU) has acquired Corporate Creations, US registered agent providers servicing over 14,000 corporate entities across America.

The transaction purchase price of $142.9 million.

Computershare (ASX:CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications.

The deal will be funded from existing cash balances and undrawn debt facilities.

Shares in Computershare (ASX:CPU) are trading 2.77 per cent higher at $18.34.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.