Computershare (ASX:CPU) acquires Corporate Creations

Computershare (ASX:CPU) has acquired Corporate Creations, US registered agent providers servicing over 14,000 corporate entities across America.



The transaction purchase price of $142.9 million.



Computershare (ASX:CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications.



The deal will be funded from existing cash balances and undrawn debt facilities.



Shares in Computershare (ASX:CPU) are trading 2.77 per cent higher at $18.34.

