The Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) complete ALH merger

The Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) has completed the Restructure Scheme and ALH merger to combine its retail drinks business and ALH Group to create the Endeavour Group.



Effective from yesterday, the Woolworths Group holds 85.4 per cent of the combined Endeavour Group.



They will now consider options for the planned separation of Endeavour Group, which is expected to occur later this year.



Woolworths will continue to report the results of the Endeavour Drinks and Hotels segments separately.



Shares in the Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) closed 1.34 per cent higher at $42.38 yesterday.

