Janus Henderson (ASX:JHG) report net profits up 4.8% on last year

Janus Henderson (ASX:JHG) reported net profits of $112 million US for the three-month period, up 4.8 per cent on the same period a year ago.



Fourth quarter 2019 operating income was US$154.3 million compared to US$143.6 million in the third quarter 2019 and US$150.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018.



The board declared quarterly dividend of US$0.36 per share and approved additional authorisation of US$200 million of buybacks through April 2021.



Shares in Janus Henderson (ASX:JHG) closed 1.64 per cent higher at $38.54 yesterday.

