Janus Henderson (ASX:JHG) report net profits up 4.8% on last year

by Rachael Jones February 05, 2020 08:25 AM

$38.880 $0.321 0.83%
Last Updated: 5/02/2020 10:28 AM

Janus Henderson (ASX:JHG) reported net profits of $112 million US for the three-month period, up 4.8 per cent on the same period a year ago.

Fourth quarter 2019 operating income was US$154.3 million compared to US$143.6 million in the third quarter 2019 and US$150.0 million in the fourth quarter 2018.

The board declared quarterly dividend of US$0.36 per share and approved additional authorisation of US$200 million of buybacks through April 2021. 

Shares in Janus Henderson (ASX:JHG) closed 1.64 per cent higher at $38.54 yesterday.

