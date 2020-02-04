Temple & Webster’s (ASX:TPW) revenue up 50%

by Anna Napoli February 04, 2020 10:50 AM

E-commerce Homewares retailer Temple and Webster (ASX:TPW) reported first-half revenue of $74.1 million, a 50 per cent increase on the year earlier period.

Earnings (EBITDA) increased to $2.3 million from $1.0 million a year ago.

Cash flow positive half, with ending cash of $15.7m and no debt • Active customers up 45% year on year

The company says that the second half of the year has started well, with year-on-year revenue growth of more than 50 per cent to the end of January.

Shares in Temple and Webster (ASX:TPW) are trading 15.2 per cent higher at $3.26.

