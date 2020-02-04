Westgold (ASX:WGX) appoints Non-executive Director

Miner Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) has appointed Wayne Christopher Bramwell as a Non-executive Director and Independent Director of the Company.



He is an experienced mining executive with a vast resume of operational and corporate experience in different commodities spanning nearly 3 decades.



Executive Chairman, Peter Cook says Wayne is a versatile, strategic thinking and energetic mining executive who will be an excellent addition to provide independent guidance and oversight on the Westgold Board. The appointment of Wayne puts the balance of control on the Westgold Board with non-executive directors.



The appointment follows the retirement of the Company’s Non-executive Chairman, Peter Newton at last year’s AGM the group’s Managing Director, Peter Cook stepped up to the role of Executive Chairman and expressed his intent to transition into the Non-Executive Chairman’s role from mid-2020.



Shares in Westgold (ASX:WGX) closed 2.74 per cent lower at $2.13 yesterday.