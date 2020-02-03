Stockland (ASX:SGP) Chief Innovation, Marketing and Technology Officer resigns

Stockland (ASX:SGP) Chief Innovation, Marketing and Technology Officer, Robyn Elliott has announced her resignation and will leave the company at the end of March.



The company expects to make an announcement about the appointment of a new Group Executive soon.



Stockland says under Robyn's leadership, a number of important initiatives in its technology, innovation, marketing and customer teams have been implemented, establishing a great platform for the future.



The news comes after the company last week announced it had leased a $44 million distribution centre in Melbourne’s west to Brandlink and JB Hifi



Shares in Stockland (ASX:SGP) closed 0.41 per cent lower at $4.90 yesterday.





