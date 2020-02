Briscoe Group (ASX:BGP) has achieved record sales for the 4th quarter ended 26 January 2020.



Briscoe is the holding company for retail stores - Briscoes Homeware, Living & Giving and Rebel Sport.



Group sales were up 1.84 per cent for the quarter to $209.7 million.



Full year group sales were up 3.34 per cent to $653 million.



The company saw impressive growth in online retailing, with online sales boosted 16.2 per cent for the year.



Shares in Briscoe Group (ASX:BGP) are flat at $3.90.