MC Mining (ASX:MCM) CEO resigns

MC Mining (ASX:MCM) Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, David Brown will be stepping down after 7 and a half years at the company.



His resignation was effective from last Friday however he will continue to be available until 31 March 2020 to provide a handover, and to assist the Board in any relevant matters.



MC Mining’s Chief Financial Officer, Brenda Berlin, will now serve as Acting CEO.



Her focus will be on securing the $52 million composite debt/ equity funding necessary for the development of its Makhado hard coking coal project.



Shares in MC Mining (ASX:MCM) are flat at $0.47.

