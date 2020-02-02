MC Mining (ASX:MCM) CEO resigns

Company News

by Katrina Bullock February 03, 2020 10:50 AM

MC Mining (ASX:MCM) Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, David Brown will be stepping down after 7 and a half years at the company.

His resignation was effective from last Friday however he will continue to be available until 31 March 2020 to provide a handover, and to assist the Board in any relevant matters.

MC Mining’s Chief Financial Officer, Brenda Berlin, will now serve as Acting CEO.

Her focus will be on securing the $52 million composite debt/ equity funding necessary for the development of its Makhado hard coking coal project.

Shares in MC Mining (ASX:MCM) are flat at $0.47.

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina joined FNN in 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours first class), a Bachelor of Business (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She previously worked as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel for Greenpeace Australia Pacific.