Lynas Corporation (ASX:LYC) awarded Major Project Status

by Katrina Bullock February 03, 2020 09:35 AM

The Australian Government has awarded rare earth producer, Lynas Corporation (ASX:LYC) Major Project Status to establish its new processing plant in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. 

The status provides a single entry point for Commonwealth Government approvals as well as project support, coordination and assistance with State government approvals.

The company says the Lynas project will be a foundation for the development of infrastructure in Kalgoorlie, including utilities and the production of chemicals used in minerals processing beyond the rare earths industry.

Shares in Lynas Corporation (ASX:LYC) closed 1.86 per cent higher at $2.19 on Friday.

