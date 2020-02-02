Lynas Corporation (ASX:LYC) awarded Major Project Status

The Australian Government has awarded rare earth producer, Lynas Corporation (ASX:LYC) Major Project Status to establish its new processing plant in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.



The status provides a single entry point for Commonwealth Government approvals as well as project support, coordination and assistance with State government approvals.



The company says the Lynas project will be a foundation for the development of infrastructure in Kalgoorlie, including utilities and the production of chemicals used in minerals processing beyond the rare earths industry.



Shares in Lynas Corporation (ASX:LYC) closed 1.86 per cent higher at $2.19 on Friday.