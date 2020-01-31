Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) reports record preliminary results

Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) reports record revenue following the release of its preliminary results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019.



Full year portfolio revenue is up 75 per cent to $72.5 million.



4 companies recorded positive EBITDA in FY19 (Zameen, Infocasas, iMyanmar and AutoDeal) while 2 additional companies recorded positive EBITDA in 4Q 2019 (Encuentra24 and Moteur). The company says portfolio-wide profitability is approaching in 2020.



CEO, Shaun Di Gregorio says "FDV is well positioned with significant funding flexibility and a portfolio which continues to perform strongly".



Shares in Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) are trading 1.06 per cent higher at $0.95.