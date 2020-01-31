Splitit (ASX:SPT) revenue down 7% on previous quarter

by Rachael Jones January 31, 2020

Last Updated: 31/01/2020 3:57 PM

Buy now, pay later company Splitit (ASX:SPT) posted that their revenue is down 7 per cent of US$433K on previous quarter.

Merchant Sales Volume (MSV) of US$27.1 million, up 20 per cent on previous quarter, with North America delivering growth, up 35 per cent on previous quarter.

This growth is driven by new large merchants that have recently added Splitit as a payment option.

North America and the UK will continue to remain the key geographical focus and opportunity to drive growth.

Shares in Splitit (ASX:SPT) are trading 12.41 per cent lower at 60 cents.
 

Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.