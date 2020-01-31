Splitit (ASX:SPT) revenue down 7% on previous quarter

Buy now, pay later company Splitit (ASX:SPT) posted that their revenue is down 7 per cent of US$433K on previous quarter.



Merchant Sales Volume (MSV) of US$27.1 million, up 20 per cent on previous quarter, with North America delivering growth, up 35 per cent on previous quarter.



This growth is driven by new large merchants that have recently added Splitit as a payment option.



North America and the UK will continue to remain the key geographical focus and opportunity to drive growth.



Shares in Splitit (ASX:SPT) are trading 12.41 per cent lower at 60 cents.

