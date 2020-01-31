Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) to acquire Pepper European Servicing

Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Pepper European Servicing for an upfront consideration of $266 million.



There would be contingent cash payments of $56 million if certain total Assets Under Management (AUM) thresholds and growth milestones are met.



The business has well established operations in the UK and Ireland as well as a growing presence in the emerging markets of Spain, Greece and Cyprus.



Shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) are trading 9.18 per cent higher at $6.78.

