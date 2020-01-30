Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK) to say goodbye to their CFO

Ian Smith has informed the Board of Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK) that he is resigning as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director to take up an external overseas opportunity.



As a result, the Board has begun a formal process to appoint a successor to Ian.



Ian will remain in his role until a date after the Group’s Interim Results to be agreed.



Ian has been CFO since 2014 and has been a valued member of the Board and my Leadership Team through the separation from National Australia Bank, transformation of CYBG PLC following its IPO, and acquisition of Virgin Money.



Shares in Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK) closed -1.43 per cent lower at $3.45 yesterday.

