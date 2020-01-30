iSignthis (ASX:ISX) to face ASX in court next month

by Rachael Jones January 30, 2020 11:40 AM

iSignthis (ASX:ISX) shares continue to be suspended after it started legal proceedings against the ASX on October 2nd.

Given this matter is now before the Court and the first case management hearing in the Proceedings is scheduled for Friday 7 February 2020, ASX has agreed not to publish any findings prior to that hearing.

The company had until January 10 to “provide any representations it wished to make on the draft findings,” according to the ASX statement issued this morning.
It was given an agreed extension to January 24 and iSignthis responded by deadline.
 

Rachael Jones

