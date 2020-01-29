Nearmap (ASX:NEA) slashes guidance

Aerial imagery technology and location data company Nearmap (ASX:NEA) reports that its annualised contract value (ACV) grew by 23 per cent on the prior corresponding period to $96.6 million during the first half of FY 2020.



It also reported that its unaudited statutory revenue grew 31 per cent over the prior corresponding period to $46.4 million.



Despite this it has fallen short of management’s expectations.



It has therefore downgraded its full year ACV guidance to the range of $102 million to $110 million.



This compares to its previous guidance of $116 million to $120 million.



Shares in Nearmap (ASX:NEA) are down 22.43 per cent to $1.89.

