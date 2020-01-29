Perenti (ASX:PRN) appointed preferred contractor at the Savannah Project

Diversified mining services company Perenti (ASX:PRN) subsidiary hard-rock underground miner Barminco, has been selected as preferred contractor by Panoramic Resources at the Savannah Project in the Kimberley.



The contract is worth approximately $200 million.



Barminco’s scope of work includes mine development, production, and haulage over a three-year term, with work expected to start in March 2020.



Savannah is a nickel-copper-cobalt project located 110 kilometres north of Halls Creek in Western Australia.



Shares in Perenti (ASX:PRN) are trading 0.65 per cent higher at $1.54.

