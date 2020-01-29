Perenti (ASX:PRN) appointed preferred contractor at the Savannah Project

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 30, 2020 10:50 AM

Last Movement
$1.498 -$0.034 -2.23%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 30/01/2020 3:59 PM

Diversified mining services company Perenti (ASX:PRN) subsidiary hard-rock underground miner Barminco, has been selected as preferred contractor by Panoramic Resources at the Savannah Project in the Kimberley.

The contract is worth approximately $200 million.

Barminco’s scope of work includes mine development, production, and haulage over a three-year term, with work expected to start in March 2020.

Savannah is a nickel-copper-cobalt project located 110 kilometres north of Halls Creek in Western Australia.

Shares in Perenti (ASX:PRN) are trading 0.65 per cent higher at $1.54.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.