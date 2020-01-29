Facebook shares fell over 7% after 4Q results: ASX poised to open flat

Following soft leads from US markets, the Australian share market looks set to open flat this morning. Over in the US, Facebook shares fell as much as 7 per cent yesterday after the company reported rising costs and expenses in its fourth-quarter earnings.Tesla delivered better-than-expected Q4 2019 results, the company reported deliveries of 112,000 vehicles during the fourth quarter, a record for them. On the commodities front, oil dropped and gold gained.



Local economic news



ABS



International Merchandise Trade: Confidential Commodities List, December 2019.



International Trade Price Indexes, December 2019



Markets



Wall Street closed mixed yesterday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.04 per cent higher at 28,734, the S&P 500 lost 0.1 per cent to 3273 and the NASDAQ added 0.1 per cent to 9275.



European markets closed higher: London’s FTSE added 0.04 per cent, Paris gained 0.5 per cent and Frankfurt was up 0.2 per cent.



Asian markets closed mixed: Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.8 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite was closed.



Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a 10 points drop.

The S&P/ASX200 closed 37 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 7031.5 yesterday.



Company news



PainChek (ASX:PCK), an app for pain management, now has two granted patents, a US patent and a Japanese patent. These patents allow PainChek® to protect the intellectual property. It also provides PainChek with exclusive rights to exclude others from making, using, selling or importing the invention for 20 years from the filing date in the US which was in 2017. The US is the largest medical device market in the world and has more than six million people living with dementia. Establishing intellectual property in the US is a crucial step forward as part of protecting and growing the PainChek® brand internationally. Shares in PainChek (ASX:PCK) closed flat at $0.16 yesterday.



Ex-dividends



Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) is paying 0.73 cents unfranked

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) is paying 0.3741 cents unfranked

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) is paying 0.8233 cents unfranked



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 8:35 AM was buying 67.49 US cents, 51.88 Pence Sterling, 73.59 Yen and 61.34 Euro cents.



Commodities



Gold has added $6.20 to US$1582 an ounce.

Silver has gained $0.08 to US$17.54 an ounce.

Oil has shed $0.38 to US$53.10 a barrel.