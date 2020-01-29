Primewest (ASX:PWG) are preparing for an IPO

by Rachael Jones January 30, 2020 08:25 AM

Property investors Primewest (ASX:PWG) are preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and ASX listing of a new real estate investment trust, the Primewest Commercial REIT.

It is hoped the Fund will initially own a portfolio of four office buildings, independently valued at approximately $285 million.

The initial proposed portfolio is strategically weighted towards the recovering Perth office market.

At IPO, the Fund will have an indicative market capitalisation of approximately $288 million.

Shares in Primewest (ASX:PWG) closed -0.8 per cent lower at $1.245 yesterday.
 

