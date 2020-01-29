Primewest (ASX:PWG) are preparing for an IPO

Property investors Primewest (ASX:PWG) are preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and ASX listing of a new real estate investment trust, the Primewest Commercial REIT.



It is hoped the Fund will initially own a portfolio of four office buildings, independently valued at approximately $285 million.



The initial proposed portfolio is strategically weighted towards the recovering Perth office market.



At IPO, the Fund will have an indicative market capitalisation of approximately $288 million.



