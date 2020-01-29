Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) maintains full year guidance

January 30, 2020

Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) has maintained its full-year production guidance for the 2020 financial year, following a strong December quarter.

The miner yesterday reported that copper production for the three months to December was up to 18,258 tonnes, from 16,730 tonnes produced in the previous quarter.

Gold production also increased from 8,647 oz to 10,723 oz in the same period.

The company is still waiting on the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Record of Decision (ROD) for the Black Butte Copper Project in Montana expected in the near-term, with Feasibility Study to follow with final requirements of the EIS and ROD

This is important as the DeGrussa copper-gold mine in Western Australia approaches the end of its life.

Shares in Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) closed 1.25 per cent higher at $5.67 yesterday.
 

