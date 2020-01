Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) released their fourth quarter report showing Prominent Hill achieved copper guidance for the fifth consecutive year.



The Carrapateena mine will be in ramp-up phase this year, having produced first saleable concentrate prior to year-end.



FY revenue of $1.1 billion with a closing cash balance of $134 million (unaudited) after year of substantial growth investment



Shares in Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $9.83.