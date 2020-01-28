oOh!media (ASX:OML) CEO and MD Brendan Cook to step down

by Rachael Jones January 29, 2020 10:15 AM

oOh!media (ASX:OML) today announced Managing Director and CEO Brendon Cook will step down this year.

He will remain as MD and CEO and on the Board until a replacement is found.

Having founded oOh! in 1989, he successfully led oOh!’s diversification strategy to build a data-centric, scalable multiformat business across billboards, retail, office buildings, street furniture, rail, universities, cafes and airports which leads the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The Company confirms its upgraded FY19 Underlying EBITDA earnings guidance issued on 3 December 2019 to be towards the lower end of the $138 million to $143 million range.

Shares in oOh!media (ASX:OML) are trading 6.7 per cent lower at $3.36.
 

