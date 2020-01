Kelly Patterson has resigned as an Assistant Company Secretary of National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB).



Penny MacRae and Tricia Conte continue to be Assistant Company Secretaries of the bank.



Louise Thomson continues to be the Group Company Secretary of NAB and the person responsible for communication with ASX in relation to listing rule matters.



Shares in National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) closed 0.7 per cent lower to $25.61 yesterday.