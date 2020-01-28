Oil Search (ASX:OSH) revenue rises 24% in 4Q

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 28, 2020 11:40 AM

Last Movement
$7.110 -$0.570 -7.42%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 28/01/2020 3:59 PM

Oil Search (ASX:OSH) report a revenue rise of 24 per cent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter.

Fourth quarter revenue of US$446.7 million reflects the recovery in production, timing of shipments and higher realised oil and condensate prices.

Total production net to Oil Search for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 7.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), 3 per cent higher than in the previous quarter.

The PNG LNG Project contributed 6.3 mmboe net to Oil Search for the quarter, based on an annualised gross production rate of 8.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Shares in Oil Search (ASX:OSH) are trading 6.9 per cent lower at $7.18.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.