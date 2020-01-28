NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) employee dies after an accident at Roy Hill mine

by Rachael Jones January 28, 2020 11:40 AM

Last Updated: 28/01/2020 3:59 PM

NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) reports that an accident yesterday at the Roy Hill Iron Ore mine resulted in the death of one of their employees. 

The employee, of NRW’s wholly owned subsidiary DIAB Engineering Pty Ltd (DIAB), sustained serious injuries and was flown by the Royal Flying Doctor Service to Perth for treatment in hospital but tragically died of his injuries last night. 

NRW and DIAB are assisting Roy Hill and relevant statutory authorities with the investigation into the accident. 

DIAB was acquired by NRW Holdings Limited in December 2019 as part of the BGC Contracting transaction.

Shares in NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) are trading 6.3 per cent lower at $3.15.

