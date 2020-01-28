Imugene (ASX:IMU) report PD1-Vaxx generates high levels of antibodies

by Rachael Jones January 28, 2020 11:00 AM

Last Updated: 28/01/2020 3:54 PM

Immuno-therapy company Imugene (ASX:IMU) report that studies have shown their PD1-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy drug generates high levels of antibodies.

They will start trials with for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

This the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for around 80 per cent of cases.

Imugene’s MD and CEO, Leslie Chong says the phase 1 trails in 2020 are a an important next step in bringing much needed new therapeutic option to cancer patients.

Shares in Imugene (ASX:IMU) are trading 2.9 per cent higher at $0.04.
 

