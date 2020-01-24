Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) appoints Kate Munnings as new CEO

The Board of Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) is pleased to announce that they have appointed a new Group Chief Executive Officer.



Kate Munnings will start with the fertility busines on 4th May, 2020.



Sonia Petering, Chair of Virtus Health Limited said “Kate brings a depth of professional experience, most recently as Chief Operating Officer with Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC)".



Kate is a lawyer and a registered nurse by qualification.



Shares in Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $4.34.

