Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) appoints Kate Munnings as new CEO

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 24, 2020 11:45 AM

The Board of Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) is pleased to announce that they have appointed a new Group Chief Executive Officer.

Kate Munnings will start with the fertility busines on 4th May, 2020.

Sonia Petering, Chair of Virtus Health Limited said “Kate brings a depth of professional experience, most recently as Chief Operating Officer with Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC)".

Kate is a lawyer and a registered nurse by qualification.

Shares in Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $4.34.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.